LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Millersville man has been found guilty of resisting his DUI arrest in Conestoga Township last June.

Kuei Liu, 30, was recently convicted of the misdemeanor count by a Lancaster County jury.

The district attorney’s office said Liu, while handcuffed, fought while refusing to get into a police vehicle, prompting two officers to force him inside.

He was found guilty of DUI at a separate, non-jury trial.