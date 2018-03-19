Man sought for crab meat theft in Lower Allen

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of shoplifting nearly $600 worth of crab meat from the Weis Markets store in Lower Allen Township.

The man entered the store at 1195 Lowther Road on Thursday around 10 p.m. then grabbed 20 containers of crab meat, covered the food with his jacket, and took off in an older-model tan Ford pickup truck, police said.

The merchandise was worth $589.80.

Anyone who can identify the man should call Lower Allen police at 717-238-9676 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477, or email contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.