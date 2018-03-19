If you savor scallops, good news: Price drop may be in store

The Associated Press Published:

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – Good news for fans of scallops. They are already one of the most readily available higher-priced seafood items to consumers, and prices could fall this year.

American scallop harvests have grown and are poised to go up again in 2018 due to potential increase in the amount fishermen are allowed to catch. Meanwhile, the country has been importing even more scallops from countries such as China, Japan and Canada.

Some seafood industry members say it could mean the shellfish price will fall to consumers. Fishermen have received slightly less money for scallops at the docks in recent years. Consumers could start to see it in restaurants and grocery stores this year.

State scallop fisheries have been strong. Maine fishermen had their largest haul in 20 years in 2017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s