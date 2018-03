HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School Board voted 5-4 to open up the district’s superintendent position.

Dr Sybil Knight-Burney has been the superintendent since 2010.

The board voted in 2014 to extend her contract for four years at a salary of $160,000. Monday night, the board had the option to enter into negotiations with Knight-Burney, but chose to pursue other candidates to fill the position at the end of the school year.

Knight-Burney has the option to become a candidate.