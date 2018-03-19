Grantville man dies in North Annville Township crash

By Published:

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Grantville man died in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Route 934 in North Annville Township.

Erin J. Finegan, 42, drove into oncoming traffic while entering the S-curves north of Yordy’s Bridge Road and collided head-on with a 2011 Freightliner M2 around 7:15 a.m., state police in Jonestown said.

Finegan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

The crash closed the roadway four about four hours.

