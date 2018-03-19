Gov. Wolf looking to make high-speed internet available to every Pennsylvanian

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Almost 1 million Pennsylvanians still do not have access to reliable, high-speed internet. Governor Wolf is looking to change that, announcing a new office and a new initiative on Monday.

The goal to make high-speed broadband internet available to all Pennsylvanians by 2022. For Michael Smith of the Dept. of Agriculture, high speed internet is a must in the 21st century global economy.

“It is as important today as the railroads were in the mid 1800s, as electrification was in the early 20th century,” said Smith.

Smith says about 800,000 Pennsylvanians are essentially locked out of high-speed internet. That includes over half a million Pennsylvanians living in rural areas, and a quarter of a million in urban areas. Governor Wolf announced the Pennsylvania Broadband Investment Incentive Program, offering up to $35 million in financial incentives to private providers who will be bidding on service areas in an upcoming FCC auction

The governor also announced the creation of the Pennsylvanian Office of Broadband Initiatives which will be responsible for executing a strategy for the statewide expansion of broadband. Former Bradford County Commissioner Mark Smith will be in charge of the new office.

“To make sure that we’re all coordinating as state agencies, across state government, to accomplish something on this issue,” said Smith.

The $35 million in incentive funding is being provided through PennDOT.