Dairy Industry Crisis: Farmers make plea to Dean Food’s for contract extension

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Sixteen percent of the nation’s dairy farms are in Pennsylvania, but that industry is in crisis.

Two weeks ago, life changed for 26 farmers in Lebanon and Lancaster Counties.

“I went to the mail, and in it was a certified letter from Dean Foods,” said Alisha Risser, owner and operator of an 80-cow farm.

The letter told farmers that Dean Foods was ending its contract by June 1, due to a market surplus of milk.

“It’s the most difficult thing we’ve ever had to do in our lifetimes. To get that notice, and your world is absolutely rocked,” said Kirby Horst, Lynncrest Holsteins.

Twenty-six families are now wondering if they will be able to keep their farms.

“The thought of looking out in my pasture and not seeing those cows grazing, It’s gotta be something — I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to handle that, because those animals are like our children,” Horst said.

Several farmers tried contacting other buyers suggested by Dean Foods in the termination letter, but no one had any luck.

In a conference on Monday, farmers cited products like almond milk and Walmart’s decision to start its own milk manufacturing plant as reasons for the surplus.

“It was the same answer from all of them: ‘A few years ago we would have been coming to you, but right now, we’re just not taking any milk. We felt so helpless,” Risser said.

What’s worse, the termination comes at spring flush, the time of the year where surplus is most likely, which drives demand down in a good market.

To help fight the crisis, farmers are asking Dean Foods for a contract extension until the end of the year.

“This is part of God’s plan. This extension, however, will help all 26 of us have more time to make decisions and arrangements for our families in the future,” Risser said.

“It is worth fighting for. This is something that we’re gonna fight all together for,” said Rick Stehr, R&J Dairy Consulting owner.

There are three ways to support the contract extension with Dean Foods:

Write the company a letter at:

Dean Foods Consumer Affairs

P.O. Box 961447

El Paso, TX 79996

Call the company at: 1-800-395-7004 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Or email the company at: DeanFoods@CaSupport.com.