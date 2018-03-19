$456 Million Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster County

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — The sole winning Powerball ticket from Saturday’s drawing was sold in Lancaster County, and it’s worth $456 million.

Drew Svitko of the Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket was sold at the Speedway gas station and it is the only ticket to match all 5 numbers and the Powerball. “In 46 years of selling tickets this is the biggest prize by far,” said Svitko.

Jeff Foster works at the Speedway, and he says all the employees are celebrating. ” I think more exciting for our employees around here and our customers. The excitement that’s building is a great feeling,” said Foster.

One of the Speedway’s cashiers, Cierra, says the station was also given a $100,000 bonus for selling the ticket. “I think that it’s gonna make the store prosper. I think it’s gonna be really helpful for our store because a lot of people come in here with really high hope of winning and I think this is really just gonna out everybody through the roof about the excitement of everything. I think it’s really cool.”

The winning Powerball numbers are 22-57-59-60-66 and the Powerball 7. Svitko says the odds of winning were 1 in 292 million. “It’s an exciting time just to have a local winner is exciting for the retailer but it’s also exciting for the players. And that’s great for us and for older Pennsylvanians who benefit fro the work that we do,” said Svitko.

Lottery officials home the lucky winner comes forward after they take their time doing their homework and getting some financial advice. The winner has one year to claim the prize.