YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of people turned out to watch York’s 35th annual Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

It started at Market and Penn Streets at 1 p.m. Saturday.

It featured Irish dancers, bagpipes and floats.

There were also new family friendly activities and crafts for kids.

abc27 was a parade sponsor.

