Truck driving groups sue PA Turnpike, fight for lower toll prices

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – National truck driving groups are suing the Pennsylvania Turnpike and PennDOT for increasing toll prices. They want refunds for money spent on projects unrelated to the turnpike.

Bobby Wright is a truck driver who goes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike every day.

“They cost me a good 40, 50 bucks a day,” Wright said about tolls.

He’s one of many who wish toll prices were lower.

“It really does a number on my pocket, especially with fuel prices going up,” said Wright. “We pay a lot of money to keep the freight moving.”

Truck driver advocates say increasing toll prices are excessive, and money is being spent on projects unrelated to the turnpike. One of the organizations that brought on the lawsuit is the Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association.

“They take a tremendous economic drain right directly from the bottom line,” said Todd Spencer, the acting president of the association.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike said it cannot comment on pending litigation, but a representative told ABC27 that the commission is required to give $450 million a year to PennDOT.

Turnpike Public Relations Director Carl DeFebo said that law went into effect in 2007, and that toll increases have been to fulfill that funding obligation. He also pointed out that the commission has continued to try to convince lawmakers to take away the funding requirement to PennDOT, so that prices wouldn’t be so high.

ABC27 asked Spencer if he thinks it is the turnpike or lawmakers at fault.

“Well, I’d have to say, it’s probably both,” said Spencer. “This is a really, really, really big public policy issue.”

Drivers like Eddie Rosado are hopeful for change, but realize that may be way down the road.

“Gotta keep the wheels turning,” said Rosado. “Gotta get paid.”

Spencer says typical tractor trailers pay 66 to 70 cents for every mile they are on the turnpike.