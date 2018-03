HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More calls at the state capitol for the removal of a state lawmaker who is accused of sexually assaulting at least two women, including a fellow lawmakers.

Plus, Republican gubernatorial candidate Laura Ellsworth weighs in on the issue, and says if a woman is in the Governor’s chair, that behavior would stop.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.