CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle community held a read-in to celebrate African American authors.

The free event was held at the YWCA gym Saturday.

Members of two area African American sorority groups were on hand to read to school age children from Cumberland County.

Children who attended were treated to healthy snacks and took home a book from the reading.

