Pennsylvania Special Olympics teams hit the bowling lanes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Teams for Pennsylvania’s Special Olympics hit the bowling lanes in Dauphin County.

More than 300 athletes from across the state gathered at Linglestown Middle School for the opening ceremonies, then headed to the bowling lanes.

Several area alleys hosted the event.

Today’s winners will go to the state competition.

abc27 anchor Valerie Pritchett served as emcee.

