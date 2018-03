HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Natalie Cribari Drug Awareness Fund is holding an awareness night.

It will be held Tuesday, March 27 at the Best Western Premier on East Park Drive from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will raise money to fight opioid misuse disorder and help people suffering from substance abuse.

