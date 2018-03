HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Students at Hershey High School have raised more than $47,000 dollars.

Students participated in activities from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

A total of $47,836.29 was raised to benefit the Four Diamonds Fund.

The non-profit helps families cover medical expenses for children fighting cancer at Penn State Health.

