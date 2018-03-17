Two men convicted of animal cruelty

By Published:

animal cruelty

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – Two men face up to seven years in prison after a jury convicted them of cruelty to animals.

Charles Baumgartner and Samuel Lindsay learned their fate this week when a jury returned a guilty verdict.

Prosecutors say the Harrisburg animal control unit started an investigation after the fight was captured on video and posted to Facebook last March.

Cruelty to animals is a felony punishable with prison time and a $15,000 fine.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s