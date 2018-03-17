Two men convicted of animal cruelty

animal cruelty View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – Two men face up to seven years in prison after a jury convicted them of cruelty to animals.

Charles Baumgartner and Samuel Lindsay learned their fate this week when a jury returned a guilty verdict.

Prosecutors say the Harrisburg animal control unit started an investigation after the fight was captured on video and posted to Facebook last March.

Cruelty to animals is a felony punishable with prison time and a $15,000 fine.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.