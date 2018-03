STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A new effort called TNT is targeting crime in Steelton.

TNT stands for tactical narcotics team.

It focuses on all levels of crime activity in the borough.

Police say they have confiscated around $25,000 along with several guns and drugs since the beginning of the year.

