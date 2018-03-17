One person pulled from truck after crashing with train

Truck v. train View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Mifflintown Hose Company Credit: Mifflintown Hose Company Credit: Mifflintown Hose Company

MIFFLIN, Pa. (WHTM) – One person had to be rescued from a truck after crashing into a train in Juniata County.

Mifflintown Hose Company reports they were called to River Road around 1:30 a.m.

A press release shows that someone was still inside the truck and had to be pulled out.

It is not clear what condition they are in or what caused the crash.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.