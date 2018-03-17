One person pulled from truck after crashing with train

By Published:
Credit: Mifflintown Hose Company

Truck v. train

MIFFLIN, Pa. (WHTM) – One person had to be rescued from a truck after crashing into a train in Juniata County.

Mifflintown Hose Company reports they were called to River Road around 1:30 a.m.

A press release shows that someone was still inside the truck and had to be pulled out.

It is not clear what condition they are in or what caused the crash.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s