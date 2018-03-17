New theater education center for kids set to open in Harrisburg this summer

HARRISBURG, (Pa.) WHTM – Gamut Theatre is designing a new stage, just for kids. The goal is to teach children about all aspects of performing arts.

“When completed, we’ll have a teaching and learning costume shop, scene shop, lights and sound, so everything that’s going into this second stage is being made to be easy to teach students,” said Melissa Nicholson, the executive director and co-founder of Gamut Theatre.

The Alexander Grass Second Stage will be part of a new education center.

It will have two different performance levels, 100 seats, and a simple, adaptable set for students to use.

“This will be much more hands on,” said Clark Nicholson, the artistic director and co-founder of Gamut Theatre.

The center will be is inside the building that the group already performs in, which is on North Fourth Street in Harrisburg.

“We have dedicated classroom space,” said Melissa Nicholson.

Hundreds of children from across the Midstate are already involved in shows and classes with the group, but planners want this specially-designed center to increase those opportunities even more.

“We currently are partnered with the Harrisburg School District,” said Clark Nicholson.

Gamut Theatre is still fundraising the last $100,000 of the $700,000 project.

The group’s co-founders say construction is set to start next month, and by this summer, it’ll be showtime.