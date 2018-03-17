Man faces domestic violence charges after alleged altercation

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A man faces domestic violence charges after allegedly assaulting a woman.

Lititz Borough Police say they received a report that Robert Rampolla punched a woman and hit her head against the dashboard of a car.

He also allegedly threatened to kill her.

Police say the woman had to be hospitalized because of her injuries.

Rampolla was arrested Thursday.

He is in Lancaster County Prison on $25,000 bail.

