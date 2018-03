STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Marshals say they have have arrested a man for the rape of a college student.

Investigators say 19 year-old Nathan Yankelov was taken into custody in Stewartstown.

Police say he raped an 18 year-old woman in November after they were hanging out with friends in the woman’s dorm room.

Yankelov is in the York County prison.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.