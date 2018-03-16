York prepares for 35th St. Paddy’s Day parade

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – ‘Twas the day before the St. Paddy’s Day Parade and all throughout York, several creatures were stirring — trying to not pop their corks.

“Immediately after last year’s parade, we started making notes for this year. We work on this year-round,” said Mary Yeaple, a parade committee member.

Parade classics like Irish dancers, bagpipes, and floats can be expected, but there will also be new attractions this year, particularly for families.

The parade steps off at Market and Penn streets at 1 p.m.

Garages are free, but officials recommend that attendees arrive early because it’s likely that spots will fill up fast.

For more information, click here.

