Val’s Kids – Cash

Cash is a quiet teen who likes to visit amusement parks. He recently spent some time at Hersheypark playing basketball. A sweet and respectful young man, Cash is caring and says if he could change anything in the world it would be to end crime. God is important to Cash and he attends a non-denominational service. As for his career plans,”My future plans would be a football player and if that doesn’t work out I’d like to be a mechanic,” Cash said. Cash’s adoption worker, Helene Kosciolek, is hoping to find his forever family here in the Midstate.

“We’re looking for a two-parent family for Cash. A neighborhood with kids would be great. He is super active. I’d like to see him in that kind of environment,” Kosciolek said. Those who care for Cash note, he has dealt with a lot of loss in his birth family and would like to connect with those who remain. So far, an attempt to reach them, proving unsuccessful. But if it does happen, Cash would like his adoptive family to let him visit his biological family.



http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.