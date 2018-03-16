Senator: Make daylight saving time permanent

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania senator says Congress should make daylight saving time permanent in the United States.

State Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) says he’ll introduce a resolution in the near future urging Congress to eliminate the need to change the time twice a year.

Martin said studies show the time change results in more accidents, health problems, and a loss of productivity of more than $400 million annually.

“There is a common misconception that the transition between standard and daylight saving time helps farmers, but in reality, this archaic tradition has nothing to do with helping the agricultural community,” Martin said in a statement. “Studies have demonstrated that the time change does far more harm than good for the U.S. economy and for the welfare of our citizens.”

Martin said permanent daylight saving time would provide more hours of daylight in the evening, when families spend most of their time together.