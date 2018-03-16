School to issue 200 detentions because of student walkouts

Students walk out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania high school says it will issue detentions to more than 200 students who walked out of school as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence.

Pennridge Superintendent Jacqueline Rattingan announced the punishment against the 225 Pennridge High School students who walked out of school Wednesday instead of attending an in-house assembly remembering the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. The students will serve their detentions Saturday.

The school had previously warned that students who left without their parents would face discipline.

Rattigan says the discipline is for breaking a school rule about leaving without permission, not for expressing any particular viewpoint or opinion. She says about 800 students attended the assembly, which included a slideshow in honor of the victims.

