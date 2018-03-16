Restaurant Report: Meds stored with food, warm tuna

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found problems with tuna salad, a leaky pipe, and chlorine safety concerns in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

First Wok on Leader Heights Road in York was out of compliance with 18 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Raw chicken was stored in a way that could contaminate ready-to-eat food. Chlorine was being used at an “extremely high” concentration not considered safe, and Nyquil, hand sanitizer, and employee medications were stored with food, risking contamination.

Ciervo’s Pizza on North Second Street in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Food was stored directly on the floor, employees were not wearing proper hair restraints, and food was not being correctly date-marked.

Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant on Rothsville Road in Ephrata was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Chicken salad, tuna salad, and tomatoes had to be thrown out because they were stored at an unsafe temperature. The odor coming from a closet ended up being a leaking pipe, and Ibuprofen was stored with the kitchen spices.

Establishments with no violations include Mamma’s Pizza in New Bloomfield, Mercersburg Inn, Cabin on King in Shippensburg, and Café One Eight in Lancaster.