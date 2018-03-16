Police plan DUI enforcements on St. Paddy’s weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, which means many people will celebrate all weekend long.

Police will keep their Irish eyes peeled for impaired drivers.

If you drink green beer, be prepared to see red and blue lights in the review mirror. All weekend long, police will be cracking down on partygoers who choose to drive impaired.

According to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, binge drinking is a big issue for Americans — and not just on holidays.

In 2015, Americans drank more than 17 billion drinks annually; that’s 470 drinks per binge drinker. Half of the bingers are over the age of 35 and 80 percent are men.

State police want to remind people who plan to have one or two drinks that the consequences of buzzed driving are the same as drunk driving.

“With DUI enforcement, the purpose is to save lives,” Trooper Brent Miller said. “We have to take those drivers who are drinking or using illegal drugs [off the road] when they choose to get behind the wheel.”

Police encourage anyone drinking to download the Safer Ride app, which can call a taxi or predetermined friend as well as share your location.

Police also encourage you to use transportation services such taxis, Uber and Lyft to party responsibly.