Police investigate shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old city man was taken to a hospital after a shooting incident Friday afternoon.

Police said the man was conscious and alert after sustaining a single gunshot wound to his upper leg.

The shooting was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the area of South Shippen and Chester streets, but responding officers found nothing at the intersection. Fresh droplets of blood on a sidewalk in the first block of Chester, however, led them to the injured man in the 400 block of South Plum Street.

The exact location of the shooting was not immediately determined, and no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text LANCS and a message to 847411.