Pennsylvania Lottery scratching off new games

MIDDLETOWN, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery plans to benefit older Pennsylvanian’s with new-age technology.

“Lots of people are looking on their phones for entertainment these days. In addition to our brick and mortar stores, we needed to reach a different audience,” said Drew Svitko, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The Lottery is launching iLottery, a 21st century way for Pennsylvanians to win money on their phone, tablets, and computers.

“These games are going to be more entertaining, engaging, more like the fun apps people play for entertainment now but just with the ability to win some money,” said Svitko.

The Lottery is also looking for retailers to offer Keno, a new draw game similar to bingo. Virtual sports monitor games will show simulated sporting events that depict the outcome of random computerized drawings.

“These are draw games that you play through a regular lottery terminal, but you get to watch the drawings take place very frequently on monitors up on the wall,” Svitko said.

People will still have to go to the store for games like scratch-offs and Powerball tickets.