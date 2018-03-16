Pacifier & teether holders recalled for choking hazard

ST. LOUIS (WHTM) – Handi-Craft has recalled about 600,000 pacifier and teether holders because a snap can detach from the pacifier’s ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children.

The recall involves Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier and sold in eight styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Deer, Bunny, Reindeer, Frog, and Spring Bunny.

Only holders with the following lot codes are included: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917.

The lot codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder.

People can confirm lot codes at www.drbrownsbaby.com/recall-lovey.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Handi-Craft has received 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching. No injuries have reported.

The holders were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us, Babies ‘R Us, Wal-Mart and other stores from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10.

The commission said people should immediately take the recalled holders away from young children and contact Handi-Craft for further instructions to receive a replacement product or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.