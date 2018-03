LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Manheim Township police are looking for a 15-year-old boy reported as missing.

Kegan Rohrer was last seen Thursday around 5:20 p.m. in Lancaster City.

Police said the photo above is the most up to date they could obtain. However, Rohrer was last seen wearing the black and white sweatshirt in the photo below.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the police department at 717-665-2481.