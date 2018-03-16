Man convicted of home burglaries, jumping from moving car

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is facing prison time for two home burglaries and for jumping from a moving car as police chased him on Fruitville Pike.

James F. Thomas, 49, was convicted this week in Lancaster County Court of burglary, reckless endangerment, and other charges. He will be sentenced May 18.

The district attorney’s office said Thomas in January 2017 entered East Lampeter and Manheim Township homes through unlocked back doors while the residents were asleep. In both burglaries, he stole electronics, car keys, and money.

On Jan. 18, 2017, police pursued Thomas in a vehicle stolen from the Manheim Township burglary. Thomas, driving the vehicle, jumped from it without putting it in park.

A police officer caught up with the moving vehicle, on foot, before it struck any other vehicles. Thomas was arrested after a short foot chase.