Mail thefts spread across Lancaster County

REAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have reported cases of mail thefts in Manheim Township, Akron, Ephrata, and now, Reamstown.

East Cocalico Township police said mail was removed from a blue curbside mailbox at the Reamstown Post Office.

According to investigators, criminals are going through the mailboxes looking for checks and bank statements.

“A lot of people felt victimized and upset because of the sanctity of the U.S. mail,” Ephrata police Chief William Harvey said.

Investigators said in most of the cases, they found a sticky substance at the slot where mail is placed in the boxes. Harvey said folks should inspect the boxes when they send mail.

Investigators are concerned because they believe the Midstate is a prime target for organized crime and these types of thefts.

Harvey said police are urging caution for anyone putting items in the mail.

“Wait until the mail is going to be picked up or actually go into the post office and drop it off,” he suggested.