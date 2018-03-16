Ex-teacher aide accused of sexual contact with student

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A former teacher aide at Cedar Crest High School is accused of having sexual contact with a student.

Yahaira Nieves, 23, of Lebanon, is charged with a felony count of institutional sexual assault. She was arraigned Friday and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

The Lebanon County Detective Bureau said Nieves and the 18-year-old male student began passing non-school related notes and emails in October. In December, Nieves met with the student three times outside of school for non-school related activities.

The third meeting occurred over the holiday break at a private residence. During that meeting, Nieves and the student kissed and engaged in sexual relations, the detective bureau said in a news release.

The Cornwall-Lebanon School District said Nieves was suspended and police were contacted when they learned of the allegations on Jan. 31. Nieves was fired at a Feb. 12 school board meeting, following an internal investigation.

A preliminary hearing in district court is scheduled for March 29.