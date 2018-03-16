Democrats hold forum for 10th Congressional District Candidates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The five democrats running for the newly shaped 10th Congressional seat participated in a forum Thursday night.

The congressional map produced by the State Supreme Court created new boundary lines for the 10th District. It would cover all of Dauphin County, and parts of Cumberland and York Counties.

The five democrats running are George Scott, Shavonnia Corbin-Johnson, Alan Howe, Christina Hartman, and Dr. Eric Ding.

The person who wins the primary will have to run against US. Rep. Scott Perry (R) who currently holds the seat.

The democrats discussed a variety of topics at the forum moderated by abc27 News reporter Mark Hall including gun control.

The primary is set fro Mary 15.

 

