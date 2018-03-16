Cold and blustery today, slightly warmer this weekend

Today will feature lots of sunshine and chilly conditions. Highs will only reach the upper 30s. It will be another blustery and gusty day too, meaning it will feel even colder, especially when those winds kick up. Tonight will be mostly clear, breezy, and cold again. Expect lows to drop into the mid 20s tonight. St. Patrick’s Day weekend will be more seasonable with daytime highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Clouds will increase on Saturday as an area of low pressure scoots by just to our south, but we expect the weekend to be dry. Sunday looks sunny and pleasant. The York St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday and the Harrisburg St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday both look pleasant, dry, and comfortable.

A look ahead to next week shows increasing confidence of another developing coastal storm. Latest model guidance shows cold air lingering ahead of the storm which means some snow is a possibility. A mix of rain is still on the table though as this storm exits off the coast to become a Nor’Easter. Timing of this storm is still up in the air, but sometime Tuesday and Wednesday seems to be likely. As usual, there are lots of variables with this storm and we will continue to track it for you through the weekend. Stay tuned!