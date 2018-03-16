Central York parents schooled on social media

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM)– A social media forum was held from parents in the Central York School District after classes were cancelled for three days after threats were posted online.

The seminar organized by the district attorney was broad.

Parents were schooled on the top social sites used by teens and tweens, hidden apps, cyber bullying, and sexual predators.

The average teenager spends up to eight hours a day on media from smart phones and tablets to game consoles.

Kids watch up to two and half times more online videos than regular t.v.

“It’s difficult even for the experts to keep up with everything on the computer, let alone a parent who works a full time job,” said District Attorney David Sunday.

Sunday said parents should talk to kids about online etiquette and make it a habit of inspecting devices.

He also recommends going to the website netsmartz.org to stay current on new apps and social trends. The website is run by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.