Carlisle man arrested for child rape, sexual abuse

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges involving multiple victims and spanning almost 20 years, police said.

Scott P. Shannon, 56, of Carlisle, was arraigned Friday on 18 counts including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Police said Shannon abused the children when they were between the ages of 5 and 9 years old.

The charges against Shannon are outlined in three separate criminal dockets. Bail in each of the cases was set at $250,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28.

Police said their investigation is ongoing to determine whether there are any additional victims.

Anyone with information should call Carlisle police Detective Klinger at 717-243-5252 ext. 3.