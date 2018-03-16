Bitter beer face: Distributors say Act 166 bottles up freedom

TOWER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — Act 166 of 2016 was touted as a law that would “free the six-pack.”

And it did for average Pennsylvanians seeking choice and convenience.

But many watering holes across the commonwealth – bars, taverns, restaurants, legions, firehouses and VFW’s – insist Act 166 bottled up their freedom.

“This business was opened right after prohibition,” said Brian Hartman, owner of Nelson’s beer distributor in Tower City, Schuylkill County.

He applauds the part of Act 166 that allows him to sell six-packs or single bottles. Previously, distributors could only sell cases of beer. But the law that giveth also taketh away and Hartman says his glass is now half empty.

“When you’re in rural Pennsylvania like this, up in northern Dauphin County was almost half of my business. When that law passed, I lost nearly half of my business,” said Hartman adding that he had to lay off one employee.

A little touted component of Act 166 is the hardening of boundaries for distributors and a stiffening of penalties for violators. If a place like Nelson’s is caught selling to bars or taverns outside his specific territory he could lose his license for 30 days.

For decades, Nelson’s Distributor drove a couple miles down a rural road to service bars, restaurants, legions and VFW’s. But no more. Those northern Dauphin County establishments now must get their beer from 40 miles away because Wilsbach in the Harrisburg area owns that territory.

“You can’t get any service. The service really sucks is what it is,” said Glen Welker, a Vietnam veteran with the Gratz VFW. He did business with Nelson’s for decades and says their prices were cheaper and service better than Wilsbach.

“We don’t have free enterprise right now,” Welker said. “We’re being dictated to and that’s why we went to war so we don’t have dictators. Right now, the Pennsylvania government is dictating to us where we get our beer and when we get our beer and that’s just wrong.”

He’s not the only bar-keep in the area with bitter beer face

“More competition is better,” said Jeff Shultz of the Lykens Fire Company. He too has been a longtime customer of Nelson’s who is now forced to purchase from Wilsbach. He said if he had a busy Friday night and a run on beer, Nelson’s delivered on Saturday.

“Wilsbach will not do that. There’s no special deliveries,” Shultz said.

Wilsbach only delivers to this area once a week forcing managers to predict crowds, order well or run out of supply with no chance of refilling.

“I could get deliveries six days a week, 9 o’clock at night if I needed it,” said Mandi Basti with the Wiconisco Fire Company, another former Nelson’s customer. She’s also upset that Wilsbach’s higher prices soak up her profits.

“Every dime that I spend extra is not going to the fire company,” Basti said. “I only exist to support the fire company.”

But Wilsbach does pay money to have a territory and maintain a territory. Its general manager, Frank Sourbeer Jr. Esq., wouldn’t go on camera but gave ABC27 a statement that read in part:

“Prior to the passage of Act 166, out-of-territory beer distributors engaged in transshipping, which undermined many PA

wholesalers’ legally protected franchise distribution rights.”

The statement concluded, perhaps addressing the disgruntled establishments in the north.

“Going forward, Wilsbach plans to devote even more resources to those regions impacted by the passage of Act 166.”

“I understand someone purchased the territory and that territory should be adhered to,” said Representative Mike Tobash (R-Schuylkill/Dauphin). He’s working on what he calls a fix to Act 166 which would either soften territories or grandfather in long-standing relationships, like those between Nelson’s and northern Dauphin County establishments.

“As you move forward and you unravel some of this law that’s been in place for decades you have to take a look at who is being effected,” Tobash said. “If our ultimate goal is consumer choice I think we took a step backward.”

Wthout a quick fix, Nelson’s fears failure.

“We’re barely surviving,” Hartman said.