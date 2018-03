Allentown, Pa. (WHTM) – An Amber Alert has been issued in Mexico for 16-year-old Amy Yu. Yu was last seen March 5th with 45-year-old Kevin Esterly.

Police say Esterly has signed Yu out of Lehigh Valley Academy 10 times in the past few months. They say he was able to do so because Yu changed school documents to list Esterly as her stepfather.

It’s believed the two have been in a secret relationship.