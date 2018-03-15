Wolf sets up task force in effort to improve school safety

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Wolf administration is asking for public input to help a new task force that the governor and auditor general are heading up to explore ways to make Pennsylvania schools safer and more secure.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced he and Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale will co-chair the School Safety Task Force.

They plan to collect concerns about safety and ideas about policy changes; see if additional funding will help; and measure the effectiveness of student support, physical and mental health programs and information sharing.

They’ll also review state requirements for “active shooter” drills and other security measures and determine if there are better ways people can report suspicious activities.

The group plans to hold regional meetings across the state and issue a report to Wolf.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s