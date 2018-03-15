Surge in airline hiring boosts interest in aspiring pilots

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - This Jan. 25, 2016, file photo, the new logo of Alaska Airlines is shown next to a model of a plane with the old livery in Seattle. An Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle was forced to return to Anchorage, Alaska, early Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, after a passenger locked himself in the bathroom, took off all his clothes, and refused to follow crew instructions. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

DALLAS (AP) – Major U.S. airlines are hiring pilots at a rate not seen since before 9/11, and that is encouraging more young people to consider a career in the cockpit.

Hiring is likely to remain brisk for years. Smaller airlines in the U.S. are struggling with a shortage that will continue as they lose pilots to the bigger carriers, which in turn will need to replace thousands of retiring pilots over the next few years.

Last summer, Alaska Airlines subsidiary Horizon Air canceled more than 300 flights over two months for lack of pilots. Republic Airways filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016, citing a pilot shortage that forced it to ground flights.

Boeing predicts that the U.S. will need 117,000 new pilots by 2036.

