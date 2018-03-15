Staying cold and blustery next two days, slightly warmer this weekend

Today will bring more of the same weather for Central PA. Expect chilly and blustery conditions with periods of cloudiness and even a stray rain shower or sprinkle this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tonight will bring partly cloudy skies and the breeze will continue too. Lows will dip into the 20s making for yet another chilly start tomorrow. Friday looks very sunny, but a reinforcing shot of cold air will keep temperatures in the upper 30s for highs tomorrow. It will also be another blustery day to close out the work week.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend will be more seasonable with daytime highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Clouds will increase on Saturday as an area of low pressure scoots by just to our south, but we expect the weekend to be dry at this time. Sunday looks sunny and pleasant. A look ahead to next week shows increasing confidence of another developing coastal storm. This storm will evolve over Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We know very little specifics just yet, but this could have a bigger impact on our region. The rain/snow line will play a big role in this storm and we will know more details as time wears on and we can nail down the timing. For now, gear up for Nor’easter number 4 this month. We’ve dodged them so far, let’s see how this one plays out. We’ll keep tracking it for you and keep you informed.