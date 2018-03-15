Roadwork project to begin on 422 in Dauphin County

Derry Township, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting Friday, contractors will begin setting signs for a long-term roadwork project in Dauphin County.

Crews will begin prep work to repair and resurface a 2-mile section of U.S. 422 in Derry Township from Ceylon Avenue to North Lingle Avenue at the Dauphin-Lebanon County Line.

PennDOT officials want travelers to know that lane restrictions will not impact the morning commute between 6:00 AM and 8:30 AM, or the evening commute between 3:30 PM and 6:00 PM.

Drivers should watch for lane shifts and single-lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone during daylight hours for tree trimming, drainage pipe replacement and bridge repair work.

According to PennDOT, 15,650 vehicles travel this section of U.S. 422, locally known as East Chocolate Avenue, daily.