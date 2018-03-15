Roadwork project to begin on 422 in Dauphin County

By Published:

Derry Township, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting Friday, contractors will begin setting signs for a long-term roadwork project in Dauphin County.

Crews will begin prep work to repair and resurface a 2-mile section of U.S. 422 in Derry Township from Ceylon Avenue to North Lingle Avenue at the Dauphin-Lebanon County Line.

PennDOT officials want travelers to know that lane restrictions will not impact the morning commute between 6:00 AM and 8:30 AM, or the evening commute between 3:30 PM and 6:00 PM.

Drivers should watch for lane shifts and single-lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone during daylight hours for tree trimming, drainage pipe replacement and bridge repair work.

According to PennDOT, 15,650 vehicles travel this section of U.S. 422, locally known as East Chocolate Avenue, daily.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s