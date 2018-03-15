Radio Flyer recalls electric wagons

CHICAGO (WHTM) – About 5,000 Radio Flyer electric wagons have been recalled because improper wiring can activate the wagon’s motor unintentionally.

The company has received two reports of motors activating unintentionally. No injuries have been reported.

The wagons were sold at Toys “R” Us stores and online at http://www.radioflyer.com and http://www.toysrus.com from August 2017 through January 2018 for about $350.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said people should immediately stop using the recalled wagons and contact Radio Flyer for a full refund.