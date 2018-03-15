Police: man allegedly breaks into victim’s room, robs him at gunpoint

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a person’s room and robbing him at gunpoint, according to Selinsgrove Boroough Police.

Officers were called to a home on the 300 block of Orange street around 1:30 a.m.

A 22 year-old victim says 46 year-old Bryan Murray entered his room, woke him up and pointed a pistol at him, according to police.

Police say the victim went on to report that Murray threatened him and took his cell phone, before saying he would be back at 8 a.m.

Selinsgrove police patrolled the area and located Murray, stopping him in the parking lot of the Pepper tree Restaurant just before noon.

Investigators say they found a pistol inside his car, along with the victim’s cell phone.

Murray was taken into custody and faces felony robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.