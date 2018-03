LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An East Petersburg man will serve up to 27 years in prison for beating and sexually assaulting a woman in Manheim Township.

William K. Lawrence, 36, was ordered to serve at least ten and a half years. He was convicted in December of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and related counts.

The district attorney’s office said Lawrence beat and sexually assaulted the woman in her home in August 2016.