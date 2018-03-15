Local colleges use grants to increase sexual misconduct awareness

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Department of Education has given out almost one million dollars to raise awareness about sexual misconduct on college campuses. It’s all part of the”It’s On Us PA” campaign.

Millersville University is expanding its Green Dot initiative to combat sexual assault.

“It’s a program that looks at educating individuals as far as…if they see something, say something,” said Renardo Hall, the Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

The goal is to increase awareness and provide support to those who experience sexual misconduct. The university was awarded almost $30,000 as part of the “It’s On Us PA” campaign.

School officials say they’re using the money to improve existing training, and provide it to even more community members, including its hearing board, first responders, resident assistants, and every student organization on campus.

The marketing office is also working on brochures and posters to be given out at popular spots on campus, so that students know the resources they have available.

“When a student’s in crisis, you can give them a lot of information, but sometimes they’re not going to take away everything that they need so having a brochure to take with them…so they can look back at our conversation,” said Elizabeth Swantek, the Title IX Coordinator at Millersville.

Over at York College of Pennsylvania, school leaders are planning on using their nearly $20,000 grant for bystander intervention training.

“We have a great program but we need just more trainers and just more manpower, human resources for that, so we’re partnering with our local crisis center, the YWCA Access York,” said Elizabeth Grubb, the Violence Prevention Coordinator at York College.

Both York College and Millersville University are also using their grants for Take Back the Night events in April.

“A week of action…so that students know the philosophy of ‘its on us,” said Swantek.

Harrisburg Area Community College and Dickinson College received grants as well.