Lieutenant governor’s residency challenged in election case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor faces a legal challenge over his residency that aims to derail his re-election campaign.

A petition filed this week in Commonwealth Court alleges Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Stack violated election rules by claiming he resides in his mother’s home in Philadelphia when he actually lives in a state-owned mansion at Fort Indiantown Gap, near Harrisburg.

A spokesman for Stack calls it a nuisance lawsuit and notes that state law says people who move in the civil or military service of the state can’t be deemed to have lost their residence.

The people challenging his candidacy say Stack has said he moved furniture and belongings into the state mansion after being inaugurated more than three years ago.

They say he sold his home in Philadelphia in February 2016.