Inside a school lockdown drill at Crossroads Middle School

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – Crossroads Middle School students practiced how they would react if an intruder came into their building.

“Students and staff, this is a drill,” Principal Chris Konieczny said over the loudspeaker Thursday morning. “We are now going to practice the hide portion of our drill.”

Konieczny was telling more than 700 middle schoolers to go into lockdown. It’s part of the run, hide, fight drill that aims to keep kids safe during emergencies, including active shooters.

A small group of kids in each room worked to stack desks in front of doors. The rest of each class hurried to parts of rooms not visible from the windows.

“We had practiced, so they knew their roles and what they had to do,” teacher Shannon Koutsokostas said.

Given the recent Parkland, Florida shooting that killed 17 people and rocked the country, school staff told parents and students that the drill was coming this week.

Koutsokostas admits some children were nervous.

“They’ve been asking questions and talking,” Koutsokostas said. “I know I’m responsible for a lot of other people and it’s something I take very seriously.”

“One of the things I’ll be doing from today’s drill is continuing to share notes with my assistant principal, my custodian, and then having some debriefing meetings with different pockets of students as well as teachers to talk about the drill, what went well, didn’t go well,” said Konieczny. “I think that reflective practice is important.”

All buildings in the West Shore School District are doing similar drills this week.